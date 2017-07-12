Picture Special: A fantastic day for Tipperary in Kingspan Breffini Park, Cavan

Tipperary's senior footballer enjoyed a magnificent outing in Cavan when they slayed the home dragon. Here are the images from a great day out.

It was a superb day to be a Tipperary footballer supporter in Cavan on Saturday last with the lads rising from the ashes of the first half to secure a famous victory.

Fans will be looking for more of the same on Saturday when they face Armagh in Semple Stadium at 5:00pm. Please get along to the Field of Legends and support the team.