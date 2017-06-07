Trip around Tipperary - Borrisoleigh Track Attack

Borrisoleigh Track-Attack Trip around Tipp will take place on the 7th and 8th of July.

It is the club's biggest challenge to date and they are busy preparing the course. Main sponsor for the event is Declan Maher Financial Services.



If you wish to be part of this challenge, just text or ring Pat at 087 6380649 with your name and the distance that you would like to run. Please also include your t-shirt size. Anyone can join, you don't have to be a club member.



The event also doubles up as a Track-Attack fundraiser for the year. The funds raised will go towards the completion of payment for the lighting development for the track. The club are asking participants to take one card where people can sponsor you with an optional amount to participate in the event.