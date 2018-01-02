Athletics Slideshow: Mooreabbey Milers AC

Mooreabbey Milers AC have been feeling festive and have burned off the Christmas and New Year's dinner already. Three of our members supported the popular MSD 4 mile road race in Clonmel, Co. Tipperary on Stephen's. Day. This race was hosted by Clonmel AC and attracted hundreds of runners all eager to stretch their legs after their feast the previous day.

Among them were Sean Tobin and Kevin Maunsell who recently represented Ireland in the European Cross Country Championships. Sean was the eventual winner of the 4 mile race. Tom Blackburn and Willie O'Donoghue were nip and tuck for the whole race but Tom just passed Willie in the last kilometer to cross the line in 23.24 with Willie very close behind in 23.32. Mary Pyke ran a very good time of 30.47. Tom was 2nd in his category and Willie won his category. Well done to all three.

Tipperary Trail Runners hosted their annual Christmas Cracker on Wednesday 27th in the Glen of Aherlow, Co. Tipperary. This is a well supported run on the trails of Slievenamuck which is free of charge and 15k in length. Mooreabbey Milers AC were there in force with 7 members taking part. There was plenty of variety on the route with under foot conditions changing from ice to muck to large puddles of freezing water. Well done to Tom Blackburn, Ewan Cunningham, Paddy Bourke, Damien Holian, Marie O'Shea, Mary Pyke and Tricia Ryan for completing the run.

We weren't exactly dashing through the snow but more so dashing through the village of Galbally to the Mooreabbey last Saturday 30th. Weather conditions were perfect for the club's annual fundraiser, the Mile Dash. There was a great buzz around as people of all ages and running ability gathered to take part in the event. Families, friends, walkers and runners, attached and unattached to athletic clubs, from Limerick, Cork and Tipperary took off at great speed through the village to the cheers of onlookers.

Bjorn Downs of Mooreabbey Milers led the charge and held the lead for the most part until he was passed by the eventual winner, Niall Shannahan of An Brú AC near the finish line. Niall won in a breakneck time of 4.19 with Bjorn second in 4.37 and Colm Turner rounded off the podium in third in 4.38. There was very little between the top three women but it was Carol Finn of Leevale AC who took the top spot in an excellent time of 5.18, Hilkka Kontro of Limerick AC was second on 5.21 with Dymphna Ryan hot on her heels in third in 5.23. Kevin O'Grady of Doneen AC was the first junior male over the line, he was fourth overall in a brilliant time of 4.43, Leah Quane of Mooreabbey Milers AC was first junior girl in 6.04, a time to be very proud of.

Congratulations to all who took part, especially to all our own club members, both young and older and their families. Thanks to all our volunteers who helped make the event a great success.

The club had four representatives at the county masters indoor championships in Nenagh on Sunday 31st December. They brought home a huge haul of medals from a wide variety of events such as the shot putt, 60m sprint, 3,000m, relay and much more. Congratulations to Larry O'Grady, Damien Holian, Ger Hanley and Willie O'Donoghue who rounded off 2017 in great style.

Mooreabbey Milers AC would like to take this opportunity to thank all those who supported us in 2017 and we would like to wish everyone a very healthy and happy new year.

Mooreabbey Milers AC welcome new members to the club all year round no matter what your ability or level of fitness. Registration for 2018 will take place early in January. Training is held every Tuesday and Thursday at 7pm in the community field, Galbally.