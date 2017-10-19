County Intermediate titles for Jaqueline Hughes and John Treacy

The County Intermediate Cross Country Championships took place in Galbally last Sunday where conditions were demanding.

In the Women’s race a group of three athletes set the early pace and they were Suzanne Shine of Clonmel, Marie O'Shea of the host Club, Mooreabbey Milers and Jacqueline Hughes of Thurles Crokes, the current County Novice Champion. These three athletes took turns at setting the pace throughout the race and they were still together going out on the last lap. The decisive move came with about 150 metres when Jacqueline surged into the lead, a lead she held all the way to the line to win the County Intermediate Cross Country title in fine style. This was a brilliant performance by Jacqueline as she now adds the County Intermediate title to the County Novice Cross Country title she won early in the month. Marie O'Shea got the better of Suzanne Shine to win the Silver medal with Suzanne Shine winning the Bronze medal to add to the Bronze medal she won at the County Novice Cross Country Championships recently. For the record Angela Fogarty of Moyne was 4th with Orla Healy of Moyne 5th and Kelly Pamplin of Thurles Crokes 6th and with Martina Ryan of Thurles Crokes finishing a very good 7th, Thurles Crokes were convincing winners of the Inter Club Gold medals on 14 points. The Inter Club Silver medals were won by the Clonmel trio of Suzanne, Michelle Doherty who was 8th and Ailish Mansfield who was 12th, on 23 points with the Moyne trio of Angela, Orla and Sharon Cantwell who was 16th, winning the Bronze medals on 25 points. Mooreabbey Milers were 4th and Dundrum were 5th in the Inter Club competition.

In the Men’s race we also had a very good event. Here the early pace was set by Gareth McGlinchey of Dundrum and John Treacy of Thurles Crokes as these two athletes were also prominent at the recent County Novice Cross Country where John won the Gold medal. He was determined last Sunday to add the Intermediate title to his list of achievement and so midway through the race he increased the pace and soon opened a lead, but Gareth was always close enough to mount a challenge and it was only in the closing stages that John increased his lead to win this title convincingly. Then we had Gareth running on very well to win the Silver medal. Then we had his club mate Colin Bradshaw putting in a great effort over the 2nd half of the race to come through the field and win the Bronze medal. For the record we had Dermot Hayes of Dundrum 4th, Kieran Lees of Mooreabbey Milers 5th and Paddy Cummins of Moycarkey Coolcroo 6th. Dundrum with three athletes in the top 4 and with Michael J Ryan running well when finishing 15th, they were convincing Inter Club Champions on 24 points. Then we had the host Club, Mooreabbey Milers, athletes also running very well when winning the Inter Club Silver medals with their team of Kieran, Barry Hartnett who was 7th, Tom Blackburn who was 8th and Willie O Donoghue who was 13th, on 33 points. Then we had the Moycarkey Coolcroo quartet of Paddy Cummins, Shane Mullaney who was 9th, Tiernan O Donnell who was 26th and Paul Bowe who was 28th, combining very well to win the Inter Club Bronze medals on 69 points. This quartet created Club history last Sunday when they captured the Club’s first Senior Inter Club medals since Athletics Ireland was formed and Billy Purcell, the County Chairman, was a proud Moycarkey man presenting such medals to this foursome, well done to all involved, great to see.