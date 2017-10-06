The forecasted weather did not materialise for our juvenile championship leading to a solid, fast running course for the County Even Age Juvenile Cross Country held in The Middlepiece, Two-Mile-Borris on Sunday and hosted on behalf of Tipperary Athletics by Moycarkey-Coolcroo AC on the lands of the Hayes Family whom we thank.

Close to 280 athletes representing clubs across the County gave a great spectacle of running for the large crowd of parents, spectators and club officials in attendance. Honours were very evenly shared with Newport, Dundrum, Moreabbey Milers and Nenagh claiming two individual titles each with Clonmel and Moyne winning one apiece. Clonmel came out on top in the team titles with three to their name followed by Nenagh on two and Newport, Dundrum, Moycarkey-Coolcroo and Thurles winning one title each.

First race of the day was the Girls U/10 where 56 young athletes toed the line and it was Alana Spillane, Moyne who showed a clean pair of heels to her competitors from the off to seal victory in a most comprehensive way. Erin O’Keefe, Clonmel came through the field to finish second with Rebecca Kavanagh, Templemore finishing third. Fourth place went to Caragh Ryan, Thurles Crokes with Sophie Moynihan, Dundrum in fifth and Jessie Ryan, Thurles Crokes sixth. Winning the team event on 44pts were Dundrum with Clonmel on 60pts in second and Newport third on 65pts. The Boys U/10 race saw Charlie Tobin of Newport race to victory from a field of 55 athletes ahead of Philip O’Dwyer, Thurles Crokes and Colm Ryan, Newport for the 1, 2, and 3. Ruairi Walsh, Nenagh Olympic finished 4th followed by Daniel Barry, Moyglass in 5th with Peter Ashe, Newport finishing 6th. With three athletes in the top six Newport were clear winners of the team event on 33pts. Moyglass won the silver medals on 59pts with Dundrum winning the bronze on 63pts.

A combined total of 80 athletes participated at U/12 level with Dundrum doing the double here following great wins for Shane Buckley and Millie Kelly who were both well clear of their respective fields. Sophie Coughlan and Sarah Corcoran both representing Moycarkey-Coolcroo finished 2nd and 3rd in the Girls event and this laid the foundation for a gold medal performance for Moycarkey in the team event on a score of 39pts just one point ahead of Dundrum on 40pts with Newport taking the bronze medals on 64pts. Caoimhe Stakelum, Thurles Crokes finished fourth with Niamh Lonergan, Tipperary Town fifth and Muireann Riordan, Moreabbey Milers sixth. Ben Walsh, Nenagh Olympic came through for second place in the Boys event followed by Conor O’Gorman, Clonmel for third. Fourth and fifth place also went to Clonmel in the names of Cian Flaherty and Michael O’Reilly with Daire O’Donnell, Moycarkey-Coolcroo taking the sixth spot. Clonmel were clear winners of the team event on 19pts with Moyne in second place on 61pts followed by Dundrum third on 63pts.

An even number of Boys & Girls – 26 – took part at U/14 level with Leah Quane, Moreabbey Milers having a very impressive race to win the title followed by Kate Burke, Moyglass and Kate Ferncombe, Dundrum. Fourth place went to Jane O’Donnell, Clonmel followed by her club-mate Ruby Carroll in fifth with Helen Cleere, Moyne in sixth. Clonmel won the team title on 29pts followed by Moyglass on 64pts and Newport on 65pts. Nenagh Olympic filled the top two spots in the Boys event with Cian Hodgins proving the strongest over Tom Walshe while Joe Egan, Moycarkey-Coolcroo made them fight all the way and earning the bronze medal for his efforts. Darragh Minogue, Thurles Crokes finished 4th while Oisin Shelly, Moyglass finished 5th and James Doyle, Thurles Crokes 6th. Nenagh Olympic were clear winners in the team championship on 21pts with Moyglass winning the silver on 51pts followed by Clonmel third on 74pts.

The Girls U/16 race saw Aimee Hayde, Newport extend her winning ways at County level with a strong run to claim the gold medal from the Nenagh Olympic duo of Sara Lane and Ailbhe O’Neill who finished second and third respectively. Siobhan Whelan, Clonmel finished 4th followed by Lucy Mulcahy, Nenagh Olympic in 5th and Aifric Walsh, Newport 6th. Nenagh Olympic took the team honours on 10pts followed by Newport on 18pts and Clonmel on 21pts. The Boys U/16 race was a closer affair but the stronger power of Ted Collins, Nenagh Olympic eventually saw him shrug off the challenge posed by Dylan McLoughlin, Moyne who finished 2nd with Emmet Fogarty, Thurles Crokes winning the bronze medal. Gavin Ryan, Moyne finished 4th with Jack O’Mara, Thurles Crokes 5th and Sean Phyllips, Thurles Crokes 6th. Both Thurles Crokes and Moyne finished level on 18 points for the team event with the title going to Thurles on countback.

Just three athletes took part in the Girls U/18 event and it was Elma Casey, Clonmel who proved to be the strongest to claim the title. Following in second was her club-mate Caoimhe Maunsell with Aoibheann Duggan, Moyne finishing 3rd. The closest race of the day proved to be the Boys U/18 event where the winner was only decided on the final 200mts and it was James Cummins, Moreabbey Milers who was the victor with a decisive sprint over those final metres to claim the gold medal. Colm McCarthy, Clonmel ran a very fine race for second with Nathan Bowe, Moyne taking third place. Fourth place went to another Moyne athlete in Bill Hogan with Michael O’Brien, Newport in 5th and Rory Fogarty, Thurles Crokes 6th. As like the U/16 result both Clonmel and Moyne finished on 18pts each with Clonmel winning the title on countback.

Congratulations and well done to each and every athlete who ran on Sunday. You did yourself and your club proud by your performance.

Sunday 15th October is the Un-Even Age Championships and we hope that everyone will make their way to Galbally for this event which is being hosted by Moreabbey Milers.