WATCH: Stunning Nenagh mansion with lakeside view on the market for €900k

A stunning four bedroom property set on 10 acres of land with views overlooking Lough Derg will go up for public auction later this month with a reserve of €900k.

The property located at Garryurra, Urra, Ballycommon, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary will fall under the hammer at this months Bidx1 online auction with a reserve of €850,000 - €900,000.

The house was originally built as a dower house for the neighbouring property St. Davids in the early 00's and is set on 4.2 hectares (10.4 acres) comprising pleasure gardens, a walled garden and mature woodlands with private forest walks bounded on one side by half a mile of lake shore.

Inside the property the ground floor includes a hall, living room, dining room, study, office, shower room, kitchen, utility, store room, WC and access to the double garage. The first floor includes a master bedroom with en suite, two dressing rooms, three further bedrooms, en suite shower room, main bathroom, comms room, games room or potential extra bedroom (over garage).

Internal features include an oil fired Aga with gas and electric module, oiled fired central heating, American Hickory flooring and central vacuum system.

The property also boasts a private Bay with 10’ deep stone walled quay and boat slipway with direct lake access.

Auction will take place on November 9. For more information see bidx1.com