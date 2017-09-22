Watch: Stunning 19th century period residence on sale for €750,000 in Tipperary

A stunning seven bedroom Georgian residence with potential to become a “high-end guest house or restaurant” is on the market in North Tipperary for €750,000.

Dating from the early 19th century, Bayly Farm in Ballinaclough, Nenagh is a well maintained three bay, two storey detached Georgian period property set on approximately 29 acres and standing amongst mature woodland with a backdrop of open agricultural land extending to the Nenagh river with extensive views of the Silvermines Mountains.

Bayly Farm has been described as one of the “finest properties to come to the North Tipperary property market” in recent years. The house has been extended in recent times with the addition of a large modern self-contained wing with its own separate access.

The accommodation in the main house is well proportioned and is extremely comfortable with magnificent attention to detail. Retaining many of its original features, the house has immense character and has been beautifully presented in this setting. The main house contains on the ground floor; entrance hall, three large reception rooms, a large modern farmhouse kitchen, small study/office, laundry and various store rooms/pantries. On the first floor are five bedrooms, of which two have en-suite facilities, family bathroom and storage cupboards.

The modern wing is self-contained and includes on the ground floor; entrance hall, open plan sitting/dining room and kitchen, two bedrooms, one with en-suite facilities and family bathroom. The attic has been converted to three rooms.

To the rear of the modern wing and main house stands a courtyard with a number of traditional and farm buildings.

The property is approached from the public road by a gravel avenue, through open agricultural land leading to a secluded wooded section then arriving at the gravel forecourt at the front door surrounded by lawns and flowerbeds.

For further details or to arrange a viewing, please phone REA Eoin Dillon on 067-33468 or email info@readillon.ie, website www.readillon.ie. Asking price is €750,000. Being sold in conjunction with Colliers International, contact Callum Bain on 01-633-3700.