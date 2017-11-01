Watch: A flavour of Nenagh's inaugural Taste of Nenagh food festival

Visitors to Nenagh over the bank holiday weekend got a taste of what the town has to offer during the inaugural Taste of Nenagh food festival.

With some 30 food producers and local stores offering tasty treats, Nenagh was buzzing as people sampled what was on offer.

The brainchild of Nenagh Chamber, among others, the organisers printed some 3,000 special vouchers to be used in the many shops and stalls.

And such was the success of some outlets that a number of places had to triple the amount of the food they had prepared.

Among the hits were the meringues on offer at Cinnemon Alley and the whisky tasting in Lily's Bar.

Other shops doing a brisk trade were Denis Quirke whose butcher's shop put the emphasis on quality meat and dished out turkey burgers, while Country Choice laid out a spread of autumn soups and fresh, local produce.

Also doing well was the Wine Buff, while there was a steady stream of visitors to the many craft and artisan food stalls down Quentin's Way. There was something for everyone on the extensive menu.

“A big thanks you to all who took part,” Nenagh.ie member Roberta Noto told the Tipperary Star in between counting vouchers. “And a big thank you to all our sponsors.”

The event was sponsored through a grant from Agri-Food Tourism Projects under CEDRA submitted by Tipperary County Council together with the Nenagh & District Chamber of Commerce.

Matching funds were required and we received them from Tipperary County Council, Arrabawn, ABP, and Gas Networks Ireland, said Roberta.

A taste of Nenagh involved shops in Kenyon Street, Quintin's Way, Silver Street, Pearse Street, Sarsfield Street, Stafford Street, and O'Rahilly Street putting on special offers which could be redeemed by using the specially priced vouchers issued through a number of outlets.