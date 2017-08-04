Gallery: IGGNITE 2017 International Girl Guides come to Borrisoleigh

Girl Guides from across Ireland and the World are currently camping at Rockwell College from the 30th July to 6th August which is the biggest ever International Girl Guide camp held in Ireland.

Tipperary Mountain Trekking Centre in Borrisoleigh are hosting activities focusing on sustainability and the environment.

Their day at the centre includes horse riding in the beautiful upland meadows at the centre, as well as attending a willow workshop with renowned Irish sculptor Lynn Kirkham, along with a nature walk to learn about bio diversity in nature and practice the “Leave no Trace” Principles.

A special welcome to the International guests who will visit the centre from Australia, Canada, Finland, Georgia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, St Vincent & the Grendadine, United Kingdom, and the USA.