Koleos Just Arrived: The new Renault Koleos has just arrived at Cleary Motors, Thurles

"The big thing about this car is space," - so says Pat Cleary of Cleary Renault, Loughtagalla, Thurles when describing the new Koleos which is available to test drive right now.

Space is certainly a major factor, as can be seen from out photo gallery. And, when we visited this afternoon, the Koleos was turning more than a few heads. It is a very substantial machine with a powerful look, great spec and of course the reliability associated with Renault.

The Tipperary Star will bring you a full review in the coming weeks. In the meantime, feel free to drop in and test drive the Koleos - Pat and salesman Michael Heffernan will be delighted to see you.