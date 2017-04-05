Tipp Star Special: Thurles Sports Awards 2017

The Thurles Sports Awards proved an outstanding success on Saturday evening last in the splendid Anner Hotel when twenty local sporting icons were feted and celebrated for their exploits over the last year.

The glittering celebration was the talk of the town as the sportstars swopped their training gear for the glad rags for a night to remember.

The organising committee comprising Jim Ryan (Chairman), David Doran (Secretary), Pat Dunican (Treasurer) and Ellen Dunican (PRO), along with their back-up team had gone to great lengths to ensure that a great evening would be enjoyed by everyone. It was a real occasion to celebrate the exploits of the sporting leaders in our community and the reception accorded to them when they went up to accept their presentations was very special indeed - the spontaneous standing ovation in memory of the late Bobby O'Brien of Thurles RFC who had been ominated for a Lifetime Achievement Award prior ot his passing, was one of the highlights of the evening.

“This is an evening when we celebrate the achievement of our sporting heroes and we are thrilled to have so many people here to honour them,” Chairman Jim Ryan said.

Just as in sport itself, setbacks come in all sorts of guises and a technical glitch threatened to derail the awards ceremony. However, showing true grit and character, the organisers and the Anner Hotel pulled out all the stops to get show back on the road again.

“We were delighted with the way the evening went overall. It was a big event for our committee to organise and the feedback since Saturday evening has been very positive,” David Doran told The Tipperary Star.

Elite athletes and high achievers all, the recipients, led by the overall winner, showjumper Darragh Ryan who operates out of Ballypatrick Stables in The Ragg, have one thing in common, despite the huge diversity in their disciplines - they are totally committed; totally dedicated; and totally focused on their goals.

Thrilled to have been hnooured by their own people having been nomiated by the general public through Facebook, they were wished well in their future careers.

The winners were:

Thurles Sports Person of the Year - Darragh Ryan.

Team - Thurles Squash

Showjumping- Darragh Ryan

Athletics - Daniel Ryan

Hurling - Padraic Maher

Hockey - Caoimhe Perdue

Camogie - Ursulines Secondary School

Muai Thai - James O'Connell

Golf - Liam Ryan

Kickboxing - Regina Fanning

Soccer - Presentation Secondary School

Basketball - Thurles CBS

Powerlifting - Patricia O'Halloran

Boxing - Conor Ivors

Cricket - Aaron Cawley

Rugby - JP Cooney

Special Achievement - Cummins family

Lifetime Achievement - Patsy Dorney (Crokes AC)

Bobby O'Brien (Thurles RFC)

Club of the Year - Peake Villa FC

Team of the Year - Thurles Sarsfields SH team