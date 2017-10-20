A superb range of activities enjoyed for Positive Ageing Week in Thurles

Several hundred people enjoyed events in Thurles celebrating Positive Ageing Week, which ran from Monday 25th to Friday 29th September.

The Trip around Tipp was oversubscribed, and the organising committee are in discussions to hire two coaches next year and double the number of people who can attend.

This year the Trip Around Tipp visited Templemore Garda College where Sgt John Reynolds gave a wonderful talk on the history of the College and opened up the Garda Museum. At the museum, people enjoyed dressing up in Garda Uniforms, as well as learning more of the history of the force.

After a three course meal alongside new Garda recruits, the Trip around Tipp visited Damer House and Castle, and the Black Mills in Roscrea. The two art courses at the library were fully booked, and there was a wonderful crowd at Mass and the Tea Dance with Dermot Lyons at the Anner Hotel on the Wednesday. The tea dance was attended by members of Thurles Primary Care Team and the Garda Siochana. The week ended with traditional music and dancing at Cabragh Wetlands, which was also very well attended.

The events are funded by local charity Successful Ageing Thurles, who would like to thank the Transition Year Students at Presentation School Thurles, Jimmy Duggan, all the artists and musicians that gave their time, Fr. Phil Barry, Sgt John Reynolds, The Order of Malta for assisting with transport and their generous sponsors Tipperary County Council, The HSE, The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Thurles Credit Union, Thurles Lions Club and Home Instead