Photo Gallery: Ophelia bares her teeth in The Premier County

Here's come images of the damage Hurricane Ophelia has caused in Tipperary so far today.

Hurricane Ophelia has left a trail of destruction across County Tipperary today with many roads still impassable, power lines down thereby causing electricity outages, and phone lines also damaged.

Emergency crews are working round the clock to try and restore power and clear roadways. But, the advice remains the same - stay indoors and out of trouble.

More alerts in due course.