PICTURE PARADE: Tipperary students honoured by WIT for their impressive Junior Cert results

Thirty-eight students from across Tipperary have been honoured by Waterford Institute of Technology and the Business Studies Teachers Association of Ireland (BSTAI) for achieving an A grade in Junior Certificate Higher level Business Studies this year.

Nearly 220 students from 46 schools in the region attended the awards ceremony with their parents, business studies teachers and school principals at the WIT Arena on Tuesday evening.

These included 61 students from across Waterford city and county, 54 attending from Co Wexford schools, 45 from Kilkenny city and county students, 20 across Co Carlow and 38 from schools in South Tipperary.

Students received certificates of achievement which recognises excellence in Junior Cert Business Studies while their teachers were not left out of celebrations as they were presented with plaques of recognition by BSTAI chairman Pat Younger and President of WIT Prof Willie Donnelly.

Speaking at the ceremony Dr Thomas O’Toole, Head of the School of Business at WIT said that the purpose of the "ceremony was to recognise students’ excellence while also giving them an opportunity to view the modern campus and facilities at WIT."

"In time we hope to welcome these students back to WIT as undergraduates in one of our many business courses," he added.