Congratulations to all the pupils at Rahealty N.S. who took part in the Tipperary schools cross country competition held in Thurles Crokes last week. Congratulations to our medal holders who were placed very well in their respective heats with 5th and 6th class boys grouped 3rd overall in their race. Well done to Aaron Moore who came 1st in the 5th and 6th class race category. Pictured (l-r) Aaron Moore, Martina Creedon, James Lloyd, Stephen Dwan, Micheál O' Mahony and Adam Spillane Leane