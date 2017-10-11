County Final: Toomevara men of '92, '93 and '94 feted in Semple Stadium

The Toomevara county senior hurling champions of 1992, '93 and '94 were feted in Semple Stadium on Sunday last as part of the silver jubilee celebrations with a great day of recollections, memories and shared stories ensuing.

Tipperary County GAA Board, The Tipperary Star, and Younge's The Ragg, joined forces to make sure the day was one to remember for the players who were turned out splendidly in new suits for the occasion.

First, a reception in The Dome at Semple Stadium before the Seamus O'Riain Cup Final set the tone for the day, before the players were brought into the Stadium they graced so wonderfully through the years, and introduced to the large attendance at the finals.

Then, afterwards, a reception was held at Younge's The Ragg where presentations were made to the players to mark the occasion.

The celebrations continued long into the night back in Toomevara and the players really enjoyed the programme of events which have become part and parcel of County Final day in Tipperary.

The organising committee of Pat Carey, Seamus J King and John Costigan were joined by Pat O'Brien of Toomevara as they made the necessary arrangements to ensure the smooth running of the day and they were praised by Board officials, club members and by the sponsors for the manner in which they went about their business.