WATCH: Four Moneygall Clubs share in €11k Topaz prize fund

Four clubs from Moneygall are in celebratory mood after they were drawn as winners in its 2017 Cash for Clubs initiative, with a total of €11,500 being awarded across the community.

St. Flannan’s Bournea Community Games, Moneygall Tidy Towns, Moneygall FC and Moneygall GAA were among the lucky prizewinners in the Topaz draw sharing in the €11,500 prize fund.

After signing up to ‘Cash for Clubs’, members collected tokens by fueling up at their local Topaz station. This year, the following four Moneygall clubs were randomly drawn out as the lucky cash prize winners as part of this year’s campaign:

€5,000 Prize Winner – St. Flannan’s Bournea Community Games

€5,000 Prize Winner – Moneygall Tidy Towns

€1,000 Prize Winner – Moneygall FC

€500 Prize Winner – Moneygall GAA

Sinead Moriarty, Marketing and Communications Manager at Topaz, said: “Topaz Cash for Clubs was first set up in 2015 to reward the tireless work of clubs in Ireland that demonstrate commitment to their communities each day. In the third year of this initiative, we are delighted to award a grand total of €11,500 to four deserving clubs from Moneygall."

Since its launch in 2015, Cash for Clubs has awarded €400,000 in prizes to clubs nationwide.