Tipperary Ploughing fans flock to Tullamore

Visitors to the 2017 National Ploughing Championship were on a high as they poured onto the site from early morning and the day didn’t disappoint as there were a record breaking number of 112,500 day 1 attendees. This represents an increase of 12,500 on last year’s figure of 100,000, according to the National Ploughing Association.

With clear blue skies throughout the day, shoppers and agricultural enthusiasts had plenty to see as they walked along the increased 30km of metal roadway to experience a great day out.

From farming to fashion, artisan foods to top-of-the range machinery the very best of what Ireland has to offer is on display at the event.

There were plenty of Tipperary people attending the first day of the ploughing. Click through our gallery of photos from photographer Bridget Delaney.