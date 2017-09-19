Gallery: See this fantastic creation by Tipp students at the Ploughing Championships

A tractor covered in crisp bags - now there is something to see at the National Ploughing Championships.

O'Donnells Crisps have created a crisp tractor handmade with timber and decorated with O'Donnells Crisp bags by the Transition Year students from The Presentation Secondary School, Clonmel, Tipperary.

O'Donnells are located on Row 32 stand number 667 at The National Ploughing Championships, so be sure to pop by and check out their creation.

Since the 1700s over seven generations of the O’Donnell family have lived on Seskin Farm, Co. Tipperary and have mastered the art of cultivating the perfect potato. In 2007 Ed O’ Donnell, a young seventh generation farmer wanted to diversify as farming was looking bleak at the time and since 2010 they have brought their hard won expertise as well as the family name, to create the finest of hand cooked crisps.

Ireland’s No.1 hand cooked crisp brand now offers more choice and flavour to discerning crisp lovers! There are 6 delicious flavours in the range, which are:

Mature Irish Cheese & Red Onion

Ballymaloe Relish and Cheddar Cheese Flavour

Sweet Chilli Flavour

Irish Cider Vinegar and Sea Salt

Irish Sea Salt

Hickory Barbeque Flavour

The range is available in 50g and 125g sharing bags. RRP 50g is €1.00 and 125g is €2.45.