Watch: Prime 137 acre farm in Tipperary to go under the hammer for €1.75m

An impressive 137 acre estate in North Tipperary, known for its “prime fattening lands” is set to come to auction later this year with a minimum asking price of €1,750,000.

Located on the edge of Ballingarry village, Roscrea, the impressive residential holding at Glenview, Ballingarry has already attracted significant interest with auctioneer Ger O'Toole adding that rarely does such a “turn-key” property of such character and quality come to market.

The original farmhouse was refurbished in 2009 to offer a spacious comfortable family home to include all modern conveniences. Ground floor accommodation comprises an entrance hall, sitting room, living room, bathroom, kitchen and utility. Upstairs the property comprises four spacious bedrooms and one master bedroom.

Also included with the sale is a traditional stone built courtyard mews property. Following an extensive refurbishment in 2006, the ground floor accommodation consists of an entrance hall, kitchen/ living area, office, bedroom and bathroom with a further two bedrooms and en-suite included on the first floor.

The land is currently farmed as a tillage and beef enterprise and lands are offered for sale as one large block, laid out in regular paddocks with internal roadways and piped water throughout. The lands also boast excellent boundary and internal fences.

The farmyard facilities include slatted accommodation for 160 cattle and extensive selection of grain, machinery and loose sheds with concrete floors and yards throughout. Also included is a 50 tonne weighbridge (with office).

Lands also include 2Ha of well established and mature hardwood trees planted in 1992 and a further c.1Ha pocket of Beech trees.

The property is situated on the edge of Ballingarry village, enjoying extensive frontage onto N52 (main Birr/ Nenagh Rd.) and centrally located to Birr (13km), Nenagh (24km), Roscrea (22km), Borrisokane (7km), Tullamore (47km).

The residential holding at Glenview, Ballingarry (c. 137.44 acres/ c.55.62Ha) will go on sale by public auction (unless previously sold) by Thursday 9 November at 3pm in the County Arms Hotel, Birr.