Future looks bright for Tipp's young scientists

From apps to manage diabetes, technology to stamp out online bullying, devices to improve your golf swing and proposals to help combat flooding, Tipperary students proved the future is in safe hands if their Young Scientist projects are anything to go by.

Fifteen schools from the premier county earned a place at the 2017 BTYSE and proudly left Dublin last Friday with a final tally of 11 awards. There's no doubt the future looks golden for our Tipperary students!