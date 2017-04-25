Watch Slideshow: 22 ladies vie for 2017 Tipperary Rose crown

The countdown is officially on to the 2017 Tipperary Rose selection night with 22 hopeful Tipperary ladies ready to battle it out for a place at the Dome this August.



As excitement continues to build, last minute outfit arrangements are being carefully curated and hair and beauty appointments are being finalised as young ladies from all over the county aim to follow in the footsteps of last year's rose Fiona and become the 2017 Tipperary Rose of Tralee.



“From Lourdes to Tralee to New York, being the Tipperary Rose has given me so many opportunities. It has strengthened my pride in Tipperary and I have discovered all of the good that is being done at a local level. When I became the Tipperary Rose last April, I discovered what it feels like to represent where you come from – a true honour! Seventy events later, a wardrobe packed with dresses, and unforgettable memories, I am getting ready to pass on the sash and welcome the 2017 Tipperary Rose,” says the 2016 Tipperary Rose Fiona O'Sullivan on her whirlwind year as the premier county rose.



MC on the night will be Galway Bay FM presenter Ollie Turner who will keep the audience on their toes along with the 'Best Banner in the Room' competition for all the supporters. There will also be a charity raffle on the night with a host of fabulous prizes.



The selected Tipperary Rose will travel via the Rose tour to the international festival in Tralee this August and will take part in all public engagements including the parade, Rose Ball and a qualifying event at the festival from which 32 Roses will be chosen to appear in the live selection broadcasts. The Tipperery Rose of Tralee Gala selection night takes place at the Anner Hotel this Friday, April 28. Tickets are on sale from your local rose or from The Anner Hotel. Doors open at 7.30pm.