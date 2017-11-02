Prestigious family home for sale in Holycross

The owners of this fabulous bungalow at Killeenyarda, Holycross, Thurles, have decided to downsize, thereby offering a superb opportunity to deserving house hunters to find a home in this much sought after location so close to the beautiful historic village of Holycross.

The house is bright, spacious and in pristine condition throughout. All four bedrooms are well proportioned with two of them having en-suite facilities.

The large kitchen/diningroom is fully fitted having plenty of wall units and storage with utility off. The front sitting room has an open fireplace while the living room has the benefit of an in-set stove generating a comfortable level of heat throughout the house.

Special mention must be given to the grounds, which are adorned with an abundance of colourful trees, plants and shrubs including attractive water feature and rockery.

Other features include:

Double garage

Tarmacadam driveway

Electric entrance gates

Fully alarmed

Less than 1 mile from Holycross Village.

All in all, this is a prestigious family home with a realistic guide price of €230,000. All further details from P.J. Broderick & Co., 51/52 Liberty Square, Thurles. Tel: 0504 22811