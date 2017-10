Tipperary Business Awards 2017

Ian Cooke Chamber Director, Mary O'Keeffe Chamber Director, T. J. Kinsella Chamber President, Laura Jones Chamber Director, Frank McGrath Chamber Director, Frances O'hanlon Chamber Director, David Shanahan CEO of the Ch

Mary Rogan AIB, George Walsh AIB, Mary O'Keeffe Chamber Director, Denis Dudley AIB

T. J Kinsella Chamber President, Sarah Furno Cashel Blue Cheese receiving the best Food & Agricultural award from Trish Conroy of Mikey Ryan's {sponsor}

T. J. Kinsella Chamber President, John Durkan

T.J Kinsella Chamber President, Michael Wright CEO of Home Instead, Frances O'Hanlon FOH Financial {sponsor} presenting Dermot Carberry of Home Instead with the Best Services Business Award

T.J. Kinella Chamber President, Deirdre McGrath of CAMIDA receiving the CSR award from John Reardon Engineering Director of Amneal Pharmaceuticals

T.J. Kinsella Chamber President, Damien Grisewood of Brodeen Fabrications receiving the Best Start-Up award from Rita Guinan Local Enterprise Office Tipperary {sponsor}

T.J. Kinsella Chamber President, Gemma Robinson receiving the best SME award from Denis Dudley of AIB {sponsor}

T.J. Kinsella Chamber President, Robert Dunne Tipperary Racecourse receiving the Best Sports, Arts & Culture Award from Conor Russell VP of Opeations Boston Scientific {sponsor}

T.J. Kinsella Chamber President, Jim Sheehan SURECOM receiving the Best TrainingDevelopment Employer award from Karen Walters Network Manager County Tipperary Skillnet

T.J. Kinsella Chamber President, Sarah Furno Cashel Blue Cheese receiving the Best Family Business award from Patrick O'Gorman of O'Gorman, Brannigan, Purtill & Co.

T.J. Kinsella Chamber President, Tadgh and Evelyn O'Flynn of Tadgh O'Flynn Jewellers receiving the Best Social media award from Ger Carmody of MSD

T.J. Kinsella presenting the Retail Hospitality & Toursim award {1} on behalf of the Showgrounds {sponsor} to John Bermingham Crocanoir

T.J. Kinsella presenting the Retail Hospitality & Toursim award {2} on behalf of the Showgrounds {sponsor} to Susan Madden of The Fayre

Ger Carmody MSD, Laura Jones Sales & Marketing Manager Clonmel Park Hotel & Chamber Director, T.J. Kinsella Chamber President

Michael Heverin Editor of the Nationalist, Celine Kennedy Commercial Manager the Nationalist, Frances O'Hanlon of FOH Financial & Chamber Director